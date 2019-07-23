As S W Seed Co (SANW) Market Value Declined, Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Its Holding; Northstar Asset Management Increased Its J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $888,800

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $114.27. About 8.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO to discuss the future of work; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S W Seed Co (SANW) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 175,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 948,053 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 772,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 6,399 shares traded. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 28.99% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,300 shares to 29,341 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,441 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Technology Executives Are Very Concerned About Cybersecurity, And Financial Services Execs Should Be Too – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Of The Best Investments For Boomers Concerned About Retirement – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc owns 69,780 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Excalibur Management Corp has 34,059 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 1.07% or 78,692 shares. Essex Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested in 64.66M shares. Haverford Financial Services holds 113,584 shares. 19,508 are held by Mitchell. 16,418 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd invested in 1.13% or 721,849 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 1.23% or 576,377 shares. Keating Counselors Inc holds 6,784 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Parkwood Limited Com holds 51,894 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 36,490 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 143,990 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie.

More notable recent S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “S&W Seed (SANW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on May 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sacramento seed company makes $23 million bid for assets of agtech firm in receivership – Sacramento Business Journal” published on September 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “S&W and Corteva Agriscienceâ„¢, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Enter New Mutually Beneficial Alfalfa Licensing Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “S&W Seed Company Expands Focus in Hybrid Crops with Appointment of David Callachor – PR Newswire” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “S&W Seed Co (SANW) CEO Mark Wong on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold SANW shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 24.98 million shares or 0.51% more from 24.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 99,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). 357,048 were reported by Fairpointe Limited Liability. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 11,410 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated invested 0.72% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Whittier Tru invested in 8,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wynnefield owns 4.22M shares for 5.37% of their portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 73,099 shares. Prescott Gp Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp has 0.15% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 177,374 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Brown Advisory Inc holds 13,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr Inc has 0.13% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 176,124 shares.