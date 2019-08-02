As S & T Bancorp (STBA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Prudential Financial Decreased by $1.81 Million Its Holding; Sabby Management Trimmed Biogen (BIIB) Holding by $28.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $241.63. About 158,578 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 46,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 145,885 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 192,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 13,857 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS: SALES SET TO GROW IN 2018 TO EUR 1 BLN – AND TO EUR 2 BLN BY 2023; 04/05/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – SEES REVENUES AT AROUND 1 BILLION EURO IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Increases Dividend By 13.6%; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c; 22/03/2018 – S&T Bancorp Announces Approval Of Share Repurchase Plan; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 17/04/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC STBA.O SETS CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Sciometrics Selected to Present Pioneering Technology to Government S&T Community at Innovators’ Showcase; 23/04/2018 – S&T DYNAMICS 1Q LOSS 1.97B WON; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: DHS S&T Releases Guide on Mobile Security

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) or 5.06 million shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Sei holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 11,881 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 289,954 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Smithfield Com owns 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 75 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc invested in 0.05% or 33,020 shares. 52,721 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 1,898 shares. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 33,360 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Investment holds 0.01% or 34,952 shares in its portfolio. 33,065 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “New president at one of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks – Pittsburgh Business Times” on January 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp (STBA) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Lewis W. Adkins Jr. To Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&T Bancorp (STBA) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $730,518 activity. HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR also bought $17,350 worth of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) on Friday, June 7. 3,000 shares valued at $110,250 were bought by Kane Robert Edward on Friday, June 7. BRICE TODD D bought $75,958 worth of stock or 2,036 shares.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.09M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 289,461 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $115.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 488,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Advance in July Despite Rate Cut Selloff – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen & Novartis’ Alzheimer Studies End in Another Failure – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.66 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.