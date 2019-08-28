As S & T Bancorp (STBA) Share Value Declined, S&T Bank Trimmed Its Holding; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Market Valuation Declined While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Raised Stake

S&T Bank decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 31,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.42M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in S & T Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 48,400 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC – APPOINTED CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF CHARLES URTIN; 09/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Media Advisory: DHS S&T to Demonstrate Cyber Technologies at RSA 2018; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AT ITS REGULAR MEETING HELD MARCH 19, 2018; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – EXPECTS TO FUND ANY REPURCHASES FROM CASH ON HAND AND INTERNALLY GENERATED FUNDS; 22/03/2018 – Homeland Secur: Science and Technology News Release: DHS S&T Announces Licensing of a Data-Analysis Tool From its Transition to; 19/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $56.9; 22/05/2018 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Christine J. Toretti Chair of the Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Sciometrics Selected to Present Pioneering Technology to Government S&T Community at Innovators’ Showcase; 21/04/2018 – DJ S&T Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STBA); 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – FY SALES GROWTH OF 75% TO EUR 882.0 MLN (PY: EUR 503.7 MLN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 30,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 29,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $202.08. About 580,769 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework

Since March 7, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $730,518 activity. $110,250 worth of stock was bought by Kane Robert Edward on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 2,036 shares valued at $75,958 was bought by BRICE TODD D. $17,350 worth of stock was bought by HOSTETTER JERRY DELMAR on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.10M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold STBA shares while 41 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.58 million shares or 4.13% less from 21.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research accumulated 26,923 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 7,391 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% or 20,045 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 77,187 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Alps Advisors holds 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) or 10,160 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Barclays Pcl reported 23,726 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Interest Group owns 26,037 shares. 113,240 were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 90,290 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr stated it has 9,398 shares.

More notable recent S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “S&T adds to board – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) CEO Todd Brice on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 01, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NexTier hires SVP from S&T to lead lending charge in north central market – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 66,402 shares to 82,057 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,485 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).