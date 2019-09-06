As S E I Investments (SEIC) Stock Price Rose, Jlb & Associates Has Lifted Stake; As Tetra Tech New (Put) (TTEK) Shares Rose, Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lifted by $1.66 Million Its Holding

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (Put) (TTEK) by 176.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 28,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 26,125 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in S E I Investments (SEIC) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 16,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 239,884 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53M, up from 223,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in S E I Investments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 26,894 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii by 22,366 shares to 30,121 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd (Put) by 98,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,900 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (Call) (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares to 103,213 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,200 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.