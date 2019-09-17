As S&T Bancorp (STBA) Stock Price Declined, Mutual Of America Capital Management Trimmed Position; Amt (AMT) Holder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Has Upped Its Position by $622,608 as Stock Price Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Amt (AMT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 66,515 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, up from 63,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Amt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $221.3. About 1.73M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 54,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46,000, down from 55,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in S&T Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 92,049 shares traded. S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has declined 15.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical STBA News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application of S&T Service Tariff; 13/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: News Release: S&T Announces Release of Mobile Security R&D Program Guide Vol. 2; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – AMBITIOUS GROWTH PLANS: SALES SET TO GROW IN 2018 TO EUR 1 BLN – AND TO EUR 2 BLN BY 2023; 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AT ITS REGULAR MEETING HELD MARCH 19, 2018; 22/05/2018 – S&T BANCORP INC – APPOINTED CHRISTINE TORETTI AS CHAIR OF BOARD FOLLOWING RETIREMENT OF CHARLES URTIN; 09/04/2018 – Homeland Secur: Media Advisory: DHS S&T to Demonstrate Cyber Technologies at RSA 2018; 29/03/2018 – S&T AG SANT1.DE – DIVIDEND IS TO BE INCREASED TO 13 CENTS (PY: 10 CENTS); 22/03/2018 – S&T BANCORP REPORTS APPROVAL OF SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 23/04/2018 – S&T MOTIV 1Q NET 8.57B WON, EST. 16.69B WON; 17/04/2018 – S&T Bancorp Raises Quarterly Dividend to 25c From 22c

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,508 shares to 321,688 shares, valued at $62.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 16,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Analysts await S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.88 per share. STBA’s profit will be $26.17M for 12.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by S&T Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $203,558 activity. 2,036 shares valued at $75,958 were bought by BRICE TODD D on Monday, June 10. Kane Robert Edward bought $110,250 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold STBA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.26 million shares or 3.29% more from 20.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 1,032 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 48 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 6,356 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 25,203 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc reported 5,970 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Morgan Stanley has 177,190 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Aqr Capital Management Llc invested in 0% or 12,011 shares. Pnc Serv Group has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA). Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 3,223 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 2,900 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,719 shares stake. Laurion Cap LP holds 6,908 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 0.01% invested in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) for 33,876 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Orrstown Inc owns 0.98% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,514 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 27,161 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.65% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.49 million shares. Eastern Bancshares reported 8,538 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.26% or 11,788 shares. Axel Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,000 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 28,111 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 18,963 were reported by Logan Capital. Bluefin Trading Limited Company has 1,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Communication Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 5,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

