As Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Valuation Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Upped Holding by $10.93 Million; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Decreased Holding in Oracle Systems (ORCL) by $1.39 Million

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corporation (ORCL) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc analyzed 26,202 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 183,915 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 210,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 133,251 shares as the company's stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 386,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79M, up from 253,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.8. About 170,544 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Serv Grp Inc has 18,342 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc reported 5,768 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 58,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). United Service Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 62,732 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Group Incorporated accumulated 20,199 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 110 shares. Int holds 0.01% or 28,532 shares in its portfolio. Eii Capital Mgmt holds 0.27% or 5,930 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 303 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $503,508 activity.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,423 shares to 49,417 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,428 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,215 shares to 39,154 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv holds 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 23,000 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Portland Global Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Company owns 6,183 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 5.53M shares in its portfolio. Bonness Enterprises Incorporated has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fort Lp owns 45,954 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Regions Corp has 0.26% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 57,861 are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 25,450 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 18,130 shares. Edmp stated it has 51,989 shares. Hl Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 36,201 shares. Woodstock has 1.95% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 202,295 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool" on July 31, 2019