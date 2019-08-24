As Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Stock Declined, Hillcrest Asset Management Has Increased Position by $4.29 Million; Whitebox Advisors Has Raised Its Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $1.92 Million

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 52,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 197,597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 145,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 193,325 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT UP 14.2% TO NZ$203.5 MLN

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92M, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 3; 08/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 8; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Agrees to Increase Ownership in Gaylord Rockies Joint Venture From 35% to Approximately 62.3% – GlobeNewswire” published on September 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Christine Pantoya Joins Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Presents At 11th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Tops Q2 FFO by 14c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 62,732 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company reported 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 22,743 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,852 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 2,500 were accumulated by Pecaut And. Daiwa has 8,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 361 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 369,988 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Btim accumulated 0.31% or 280,684 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 17,832 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.47% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 769,638 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 68,341 shares to 329,306 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 403,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BG Staffing to Present at the 2019 Gateway Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge Limited 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.