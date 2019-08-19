As Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Stock Value Declined, Overbrook Management Has Increased Position; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Holds Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 13,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 362,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.85 million, up from 349,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.48. About 366,552 shares traded or 26.46% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – RYMAN 1Q TOTAL REVPAR UP 4.3% TO $354.64; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 9,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 4,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 272,793 shares traded or 43.11% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. by 11,075 shares to 75,388 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,086 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.