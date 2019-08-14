As Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Share Price Declined, Overbrook Management Lifted Holding by $1.12 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Declined, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 13,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The hedge fund held 362,968 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.85 million, up from 349,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 223,268 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 14.6 PCT TO 20.4 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 347,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 888,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.41 million, up from 541,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 6.72 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Communications owns 18,465 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Century Cos accumulated 328,998 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fiduciary Co invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.06% or 18,508 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Proshare Lc reported 16,534 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 7,921 shares. Amg Funds holds 13,925 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Asset One Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 106,800 shares. The Iowa-based Pecaut And has invested 0.18% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 11,640 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. 7,604 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 1,162 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 7,673 shares to 8,993 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,286 shares, and cut its stake in Conduent Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Lllp invested in 0% or 10,366 shares. Benedict Finance Advisors Incorporated reported 0.6% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Saturna Cap holds 0.94% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 677,614 shares. Moreover, Beddow Capital Mgmt has 0.97% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,290 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 14,738 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First In holds 12,400 shares. Wheatland reported 1.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coastline owns 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 33,155 shares. Vestor Cap Limited holds 1,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Lc invested in 588 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 160,163 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.11% stake. Sectoral Asset Management accumulated 218,697 shares or 1.26% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.