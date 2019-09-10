As Ryman Hospitality Pptys (R (RHP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $1.44 Million

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.08M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.33. About 1.42 million shares traded or 54.47% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (R (RHP) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 28,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 31,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 293,138 shares traded or 4.01% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lights out: Ryman Hospitality loses high-profile clash with Metro – Nashville Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10:00 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shareholders Booked A 51% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fazal Merchant Joins Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:RHP) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 47,377 shares to 237,036 shares, valued at $4.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 56,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 4,318 were reported by Vident Advisory Lc. 508,336 were reported by Amp Invsts. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp has invested 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 50,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 74,967 shares. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 0.01% or 8,400 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 52,880 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 6,129 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 680,820 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 838,291 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Ltd has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 87,697 are held by Parametric Port Assoc Limited.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $74.61M for 13.87 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Group holds 1,200 shares. Btim Corp has 219,900 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Intersect Cap Ltd Company reported 1,536 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co reported 34,539 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 48,534 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Company. Regions stated it has 0.51% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Boston Research & Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bennicas & stated it has 18,850 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 31,950 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 68,089 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 113,269 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.12% or 158,678 shares. 8.01M are owned by State Street.