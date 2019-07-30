As Ryder System (R) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Lowered Holding; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $319,302

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 35.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+/B’ Rtgs On BAC Intnl Bank, Otlk Still Stbl; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 499,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.63 million, down from 2.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 497,644 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.70; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 07/04/2018 – Golf-Mcllroy braced for Ryder Cup reunion in battle with Reed; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cuts 2018 View To EPS $4.55-EPS $4.80; 27/03/2018 – Ryder launches asset-sharing platform for commercial vehicles; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle Sharing

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 485,631 shares to 9.45 million shares, valued at $94.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rev Group Inc by 879,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 5,614 shares. Hexavest holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 1,386 shares. Financial Counselors reported 3,650 shares. 2.17 million were reported by Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Com. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 33 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 569,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Kames Plc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 55,029 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp owns 0.11% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 19,210 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 5 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc reported 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 11,151 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi reported 1.40M shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 31,201 shares to 132,476 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 136,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

