As Ryder System (R) Stock Value Declined, Pzena Investment Management Has Raised Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined While Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Cut by $1.37 Million Its Stake

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 25,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 447,932 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52M, down from 473,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 11.98 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 169,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.49 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 417,789 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 03/04/2018 – Ryder Acquires MXD Group to Support the Significant Growth in e-Commerce; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System: MXD Group is E-Commerce Fulfillment Provider; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 91C, EST. 87C; 07/04/2018 – Golf-Mcllroy braced for Ryder Cup reunion in battle with Reed; 07/03/2018 – Golf: SOURCES: PGA of America eyeing move to Texas; new site to host PGA Championships, Ryder Cups; 20/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing Statement of Ranking Member Carper: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for About $120M; 27/03/2018 – Ryder: Platform Allows Companies to Lend, Borrow Idle Commercial Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 136,940 shares to 7.30M shares, valued at $362.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 438,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold R shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,042 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 89,427 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.01% or 167,990 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.02% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 9,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 47,370 shares or 0% of the stock. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Federated Investors Pa holds 12,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 2,627 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 68,955 shares. Next Fin Group Inc holds 0.04% or 5,777 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). North Star Mngmt holds 0.05% or 7,419 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 1,922 shares to 26,223 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

