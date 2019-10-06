As Ryder System (R) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.58 Million; Vulcan Value Partners Has Decreased Sothebys (BID) Position by $182.79 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Ryder System (R) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 98,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73B, down from 98,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ryder System for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 269,520 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BLN; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Sees MXD Deal Nominally Accretive to Earnings in 2018; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – RYDER 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.89B; 15/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 99.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 3.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 2,067 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120,000, down from 3.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $56.99 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.55 million shares traded or 171.72% up from the average. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 08/04/2018 – Sotheby’s brings back fees for online-only auctions; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Spring 2018 Hong Kong Sales Total $466.5 Million; 10/04/2018 – Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby’s International Realty; 26/03/2018 – Sotheby’s New York Asia Week Auctions Total $78.3 Million – Nearly 50% Increase Year-Over-Year; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Sotheby’s Debt Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Recovery Rvsd To ‘3’; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Rea; 03/05/2018 – Sotheby’s 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 22/03/2018 – Sotheby’s and Christie’s look outside for luxury leaders

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 8.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.64 per share. R’s profit will be $80.00M for 8.03 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold R shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.