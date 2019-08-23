As Ryder System (R) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Luminus Management Has Decreased Holding; Wintergreen Advisers Decreased Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Value Rose

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 2.86 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc (R) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 197,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.80 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 526,912 shares traded or 4.99% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for About $120M; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SEES 2Q COMPARABLE EPS $5.45 TO $5.70, EST. $1.33; 26/03/2018 – Golf-Hazeltine to become first U.S. venue to host Ryder Cup twice; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SAYS DEAL TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 Ryder: “Upskill’s augmented reality platform for smart glasses has enabled greater efficiencies in Ryder’s; 16/05/2018 – Ryder at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 22; 07/04/2018 – Golf-Mcllroy braced for Ryder Cup reunion in battle with Reed

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 9,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pecaut & reported 20,806 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dearborn Prtnrs Llc holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 146,145 shares. Anderson Hoagland & has 0.75% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peavine Cap Lc reported 2,600 shares stake. Moreover, Bb&T Securities has 0.19% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 187,597 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Brookmont Management accumulated 0.28% or 2,758 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,690 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 28,597 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 11,605 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 61,023 shares. Smith Salley Assoc stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

