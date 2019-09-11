As Ryder Sys (R) Stock Declined, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Upped by $6.77 Million Its Stake; Tpg-Axon Management LP Holds Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 111,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 531,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.98 million, up from 420,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 722,753 shares traded or 43.46% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 27/03/2018 – Ryder launches asset-sharing platform for commercial vehicles; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Ryder Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 27/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – LAUNCH OF COOP BY RYDER, A ASSET SHARING PLATFORM; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Net $33.5M; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/03/2018 – Ryder to Launch Commercial Vehicle-Sharing Platform; 07/03/2018 – Golf: SOURCES: PGA of America eyeing move to Texas; new site to host PGA Championships, Ryder Cups

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 4.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 103,297 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru reported 162 shares stake. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 3.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 850,570 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Proshare Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 111,771 shares. Metropolitan Life Commerce Ny invested in 41,410 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Murphy owns 6,760 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 14,426 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 33,589 shares. 10,150 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Charter Tru invested in 4,059 shares. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aldebaran Financial holds 43,140 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 213,857 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Scotia Inc reported 96,054 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capital Fund Mngmt has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). New York-based Jefferies Llc has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 195,195 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fin owns 470,885 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 9,807 shares. California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Dupont Capital Mgmt has 1,449 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 9,730 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 2,850 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 71,622 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 0.06% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 92,475 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $23.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,574 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.