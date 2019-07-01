As Ryder Sys (R) Share Price Declined, Tower Research Capital Trc Increased Its Stake by $316,590; Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Stock Declined While Clean Yield Group Trimmed Position

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,862 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 31,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $104.1. About 169,222 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 2689.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 5,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,383 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, up from 193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 155,763 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – H&M Taps Winona Ryder and Elizabeth Olsen for Spring Ads; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Press Release: Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System: MXD Group is E-Commerce Fulfillment Provider; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Alexander: Alexander: John Ryder is a Great Choice to Help Keep TVA on a Good Path

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) Interim President and CEO Bonnie R. Brooks Bought $100,163 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 38% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ryder Second Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,067 shares to 2,260 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,792 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 500 shares. Parkside Finance Retail Bank invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). State Street accumulated 1.57 million shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 38,141 shares. 203 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 1.45% or 852,176 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 14,200 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 369,482 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Cambridge has 98,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 324 shares. Moreover, Fund has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 11,353 shares. Park Circle reported 20,000 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 5,018 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 33,288 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated, Colorado-based fund reported 7,467 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 1,250 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel owns 756,645 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 136,987 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.54 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 600 shares. Cullen Management Ltd Llc holds 3.2% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 722,980 shares. Regions Corporation holds 163,191 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 6,381 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0.51% stake. Blackrock reported 13.75 million shares. Somerset Trust owns 66 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 352,819 shares.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

