As Ryder Sys (R) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Decreased Stake; As Parsley Energy (PE) Shares Declined, Discovery Capital Management Cut Stake by $5.61 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 295,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.88 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 2.56M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 72,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 213,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, down from 285,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 146,595 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 06/04/2018 – Golf-Ryder Cup warrior Reed ready to fly solo for Augusta glory; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Ryder; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SAYS DEAL TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Will Be Required to Increase the Provisional Estimate Related to the One-Time Transition Tax Associated With Tax Reform; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION, COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, IS EXPECTED TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 412,113 shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wexford Lp has invested 1.98% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Magnetar Ltd Llc stated it has 18,603 shares. Sei Invs Communications has 160,047 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 134,393 shares. Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Com holds 2.52M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 2.37% or 272,464 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 2.55M shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 66,776 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 31,295 shares. At Fincl Bank holds 0.07% or 30,199 shares. Korea-based Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 94,445 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 543,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock christens new P-E fund with Authentic Brands stake – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Integer Holdings Corporation’s (NYSE:ITGR) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Archrock, Inc.’s (NYSE:AROC) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,421 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 82,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,723 are owned by Bokf Na. Voya Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Credit Suisse Ag holds 46,288 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Com reported 0.11% stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 67,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 55,782 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 213,857 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Citadel Llc accumulated 205,689 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 204,122 shares stake. Virtu Fin Limited Liability reported 4,460 shares stake. 18,980 are held by Boston Advsr. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 24,439 shares to 73,775 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE) by 48,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Workiva Inc.

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 38% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ultrapar Participacoes EPS misses by R$0.14 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.