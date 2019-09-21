As Ryder Sys (R) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Boosted Position; Carroll Financial Associates Has Increased Stake in Raymond James Finl (RJF) as Share Price Declined

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Raymond James Finl Inc (RJF) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 4,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 8,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, up from 4,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Raymond James Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 1.35 million shares traded or 42.32% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 507.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 125,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The hedge fund held 150,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, up from 24,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 770,193 shares traded or 45.30% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 05/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Ryder Cup is set to return in 2028; 27/03/2018 – Ryder System: COOP is Asset-Sharing Platform for Commercial Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – RYDER COMPLETES MXD GROUP ACQUISITION FOR ABOUT $120M; 21/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System Cuts 2018 View To EPS $4.55-EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Ryder Electric Vehicles Produced by Workhorse Arrive into W.B. Mason’s Business Product Delivery Fleet; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 07/03/2018 – Golf: SOURCES: PGA of America eyeing move to Texas; new site to host PGA Championships, Ryder Cups; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Carper: EPW Hearing Statement: Nomination of John L. Ryder to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valle

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold R shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.01% or 1,620 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 67,660 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hightower Limited Company holds 95,942 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 5,743 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 830 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 60,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Nordea Investment Mngmt accumulated 636,723 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kames Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,799 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 0.52% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 1.39M shares. Loews Corporation owns 4,066 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 6,267 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Citigroup stated it has 47,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 92,569 shares to 159,433 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 19,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI).

More notable recent Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know What Ryder System, Inc.’s (NYSE:R) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Shares Have Dropped 34%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “COOP Arrives in Orlando: Ryder’s Truck Sharing Platform Allows Businesses to Profit from Their Idle Trucks – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,854 are held by Hartford Invest Mngmt. Valley National Advisers Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,650 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Nomura Asset invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Fil stated it has 3 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 3,721 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication owns 896 shares. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.05% or 78,552 shares in its portfolio. 786,715 are owned by Legal General Grp Inc Inc Pcl. Jane Street Grp Llc owns 15,815 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% or 5,061 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Raymond James (RJF) a Great Pick for Value Investors Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raymond James subsidiary completes $93M housing tax credit fund syndication – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Financial reelects 12 to board of directors – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: March 08, 2019.