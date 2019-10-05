As Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) Shares Declined, Causeway Capital Management Upped Its Position; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Decreased Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Position by $400,180

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) by 476.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 3.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 4.79 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306.96 million, up from 829,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryanair Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.2. About 457,933 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 41.67% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS SOME DISRUPTIONS DUE TO UNION NEGOTIATIONS OVER EASTER, POSSIBLY SUMMER; 28/05/2018 – Cabin Crew Unions Threaten Ryanair With Industrial Action Starting July -EFE; 20/03/2018 – Ryanair to Buy Up to 75% in LaudaMotion Subject to EU Competition Approval; 21/05/2018 – FTSE 100 hits fresh record high, Ryanair recovers after results; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ryanair has option for 100 pct Laudamotion takeover -Kurier; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR NOT INTERESTED IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair CEO O’Leary Has No Doubt Fares Will Rise (Video); 14/03/2018 – Ryanair Offers German Pilots Full Contracts in Peace Overture; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair FY18 EPS EUR1.2045; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 11,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 241,774 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30 million, down from 253,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.57. About 478,854 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 60-Mo Backlog Increased to $4.4B; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 26.64M shares to 21.05M shares, valued at $382.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 139,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.89 million for 63.69 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp accumulated 0.04% or 283,603 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability reported 0.9% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 97 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 209 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 225,488 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Co has 6,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based P2 Limited Liability Company has invested 4.13% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 8,100 shares. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Bessemer holds 0.02% or 141,900 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 143,832 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Comm Limited Liability reported 63,000 shares. Eqis Capital holds 0.02% or 8,356 shares in its portfolio. 21,600 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Com. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co Nj reported 1.14% stake.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 31,877 shares to 371,276 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 135,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66M shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).