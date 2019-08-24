As Ruth`S Hospitality Group (RUTH) Shares Declined, Phocas Financial Has Boosted Holding by $4.40 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Boosted Holding by $2.93 Million

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) by 94.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 176,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The institutional investor held 361,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 185,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ruth`S Hospitality Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 382,943 shares traded or 106.35% up from the average. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q EPS 45c; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality: Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 1.1% on a Fiscal Year Basis

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company's stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.79 million shares traded or 29.56% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Control of Genworth Canada – GlobeNewswire" on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga" published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool" on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 37,242 shares to 165,353 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA).