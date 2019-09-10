As Ruths Hospitality Group (Put) (RUTH) Share Value Declined, Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lowered Holding by $6.05 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Cut by $235.51 Million Its Holding

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) (RUTH) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 241,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% . The hedge fund held 268,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86 million, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $609.20M market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 62,902 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Rev $116.5M; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 15/03/2018 Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Celebrate The Pinot Noir Grape At Upcoming Ruth’s Tastemaker Dinner; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in June; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 24/05/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.37M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video); 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 15/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce and technology giant Alibaba Group is planning for a stock listing in China, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15B for 35.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Could Pop After Earnings. Hereâ€™s How to Play It With Options. – Barron’s” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Alibaba earnings: Cloud, B2B provide â€˜insulationâ€™ amid economic concerns – MarketWatch” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 300,000 shares to 590,000 shares, valued at $28.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Analysts await Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RUTH’s profit will be $3.31 million for 45.95 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RUTH shares while 57 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 24.37 million shares or 3.14% less from 25.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr accumulated 0% or 15,808 shares. Comerica Bankshares invested in 22,771 shares or 0% of the stock. 174,634 were reported by Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag holds 26,992 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 11,232 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 394,751 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Grp Incorporated holds 74,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 123,030 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 8,555 shares. 12,886 are held by Scotia. Foundry Limited Liability Company has 73,219 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 238,925 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,197 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Pitcairn invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

More notable recent Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Alphabet Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cassava Sciences Reports Positive Phase 2a Clinical Results in Alzheimer’s Patients – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entasis Therapeutics to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BioXcel Therapeutics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BXCL701 for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.