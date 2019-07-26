As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Boosted Stake; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake Maintained by Lee Danner & Bass Inc

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 49,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,492 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 109,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $144.55. About 6.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 4548.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 75,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 139,916 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

