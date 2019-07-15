As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stock Value Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $810,194; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Valuation Rose, Camden Asset Management LP Lifted Holding by $18.21 Million

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $208.86. About 1.46 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 36,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,476 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 191,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 78,054 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper (NYSE:CPS) by 174,485 shares to 13,415 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 32,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,580 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rudolph Technologies to Attend Four Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 123,445 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 98,298 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 235,748 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 9,332 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 143,295 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 399,362 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 0% or 379 shares. 21,450 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 20,985 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 35,900 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.68 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 228,476 shares. Alphaone Service Lc reported 76,696 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 59,511 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.52% or 49,828 shares. Everence owns 15,253 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). D E Shaw And accumulated 157,690 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 472,724 are held by Natl Pension. Marco Limited accumulated 1,727 shares. Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8,339 shares. Argent Trust Com holds 0.65% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 32,114 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.34% or 917,500 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 2,010 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Management Inc has 0.76% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 114,970 shares. Mariner Limited Com owns 36,464 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co by 297,817 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $179.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp (Prn) by 14.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35.49 million shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc.