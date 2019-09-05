As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cortina Asset Management Lifted Stake; First Interstate Bank Increased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $637,419 as Market Value Declined

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 3043.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $660,000, up from 117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 5.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Unveils 2 PetaFLOPS SuperServer Based on New NVIDIA HGX-2, the World’s Most Powerful Cloud Server Platform for Al and HPC; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 36,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 228,476 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, up from 191,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 366,316 shares traded or 49.99% up from the average. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,653 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 2,816 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 220,281 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 5,984 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 4,208 shares. 1,370 are owned by Fernwood Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,209 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 48,522 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,950 shares. Court Place Advsr Llc reported 2,598 shares. 7,894 are held by Charter Co. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware reported 0.03% stake. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.57% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Zevenbergen Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.67% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 576,555 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 101,300 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Intel Crack NVIDIA and AMD’s Duopoly in Gaming GPUs? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSU, GOOG, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Nvidia heads back toward $100 billion, brings AMD along for the ride as gaming chips bounce back – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,576 shares to 77,209 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,063 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Nanometrics Incorporated with Rudolph Technologies, Inc. is Fair to NANO Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of the Following Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NCI, ACIA, and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Invesco Limited holds 141,451 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 1.04 million were accumulated by State Street. Smithfield Tru reported 155 shares stake. Boston Lc reported 80,429 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 11,600 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 47,678 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 39,653 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 117 are held by Meeder Asset Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 30,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC).