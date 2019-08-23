As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Share Price Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Upped Its Holding by $376,068; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holder Seatown Holdings Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 944,002 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 17,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 93,659 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 76,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $734.34M market cap company. It closed at $23.6 lastly. It is down 6.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares to 100,198 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated invested in 77,111 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 64,273 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 10,985 are held by Thomas White Intl. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 29,000 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 11.10M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 28,097 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc invested in 1.48 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northern Trust owns 1.06M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 2.18M shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 31,050 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 215,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 306,018 shares. 11,875 are owned by Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv. 5,289 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. 22,456 are owned by Pictet Asset Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 379 shares. 125,893 are owned by Malaga Cove Ltd Llc. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 180,841 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 47,678 shares. Alps holds 0% or 18,233 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.68M shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 1.09M shares. 9,580 are owned by Pitcairn Company. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com reported 7,952 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Manufacturers Life The owns 20,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 44 shares. Pnc Finance Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 18,232 shares. 429,426 were reported by Northern Tru.

