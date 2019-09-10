As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Market Valuation Rose, Clarivest Asset Management Lowered Position by $1.25 Million; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Decreased Aon Plc (AON) Position by $2.01 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 39,474 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 51,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $189.21. About 96,928 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q REV. $3.09B, EST. $2.95B; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 56,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 77,804 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 134,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 1,760 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $8.40M for 21.33 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 115,989 shares to 317,184 shares, valued at $35.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 11,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Ag Mtg Invt Tr Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 27,933 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability holds 160,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,415 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Ima Wealth Inc reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 6,808 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 9,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 377,078 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mngmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Meeder Asset Management reported 117 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 35,900 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 178,074 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers Merchants holds 362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 2.00M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FCBI, DFRG, PCMI and RTEC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ DFRG, RTEC, PCMI, AGN – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aon, It Gets Better Canada proud to support LGBTQ2+ youth – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $336.51 million for 33.08 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.