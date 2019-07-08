As Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Market Valuation Rose, Clarivest Asset Management Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Position; As Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) Stock Value Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Decreased Holding by $421,400

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 56,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,804 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 134,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 44,560 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 23.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hingham Institution For Saving (HIFS) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,485 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, down from 30,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hingham Institution For Saving for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $204.3. About 3,937 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 4.69% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share

Analysts await Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 52.17% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RTEC’s profit will be $7.04M for 30.70 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Rudolph Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 406,022 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 66,829 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 35,885 shares. Invesco Limited has 141,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas reported 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,662 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 24,386 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability owns 678,267 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp reported 1.04M shares. Menta Cap Limited Company accumulated 14,901 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 58,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 9,926 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 1,192 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 173,624 shares to 236,111 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 35,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 419,575 shares to 787,138 shares, valued at $13.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son by 9,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 942,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (NYSE:CLB).

