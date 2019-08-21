As Rudolph Tech (RTEC) Market Valuation Rose, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Boosted by $1.03 Million Its Position; Cypress Capital Group Lowered Its Intuit (INTU) Holding by $395,937 as Stock Price Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Rudolph Tech (RTEC) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 46,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 377,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 330,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Rudolph Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 88,563 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $272.84. About 1.06M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22,286 shares to 33,886 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.51% or 371,102 shares. Oppenheimer And has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). North Star Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 239,533 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 11,500 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 209,597 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,792 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company owns 53,611 shares. Counselors has 10,342 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.15% or 148,913 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 35,800 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,981 shares. Shell Asset has 0.21% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Winslow Management Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.63 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,298 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Com has 228,476 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.09M shares. Menta Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 14,901 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 6,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Tower Research Cap (Trc) owns 1,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loomis Sayles LP reported 454 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 342,954 shares. Gagnon Lc holds 1.63% or 328,196 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 93,765 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 47,678 shares. Citigroup accumulated 21,450 shares.