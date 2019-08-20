As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stock Value Rose, Bank Of America Upped Its Holding by $470,586; Cantillon Capital Management Lifted Holding in Aon Plc (AON) as Stock Value Rose

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 102.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 78,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 155,093 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, up from 76,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 1.81M shares traded or 107.40% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $191.42. About 568,076 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Aon plc (AON) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aon PLC (AON) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10,857 shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $207.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).