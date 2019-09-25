As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stock Rose, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $364,500; Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Market Valuation Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Boosted Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 43,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The hedge fund held 276,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 232,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 763,800 shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 06/04/2018 – FDA Posted Pacira Drug Approval Notice Earlier Friday; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 14.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 60,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 365,034 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 425,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 861,585 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,775 shares to 26,795 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 22,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 36,043 shares stake. 137,441 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 8,614 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,526 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Incorporated holds 5,361 shares. American Int Gp holds 0% or 25,787 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 10,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 3.32M shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 27,502 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag has 12,404 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,792 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Baillie Gifford And has 994,839 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc reported 150 shares. 286,922 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 52,630 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welbilt Inc by 175,360 shares to 259,702 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightview Hldgs Inc by 36,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,472 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.