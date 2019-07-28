As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shares Rose, Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Holding; Interdigital (IDCC) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.25 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 19,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.41M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.15. About 198,954 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 11.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q EPS 84C, EST. 24C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – DJ InterDigital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDCC); 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition 08 Mar 18; 20/03/2018 – InterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 09/05/2018 – Buckinghamshire County Council and Hertfordshire County Council Join oneTRANSPORT Data Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – InterDigital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 17/05/2018 – HENRY TIRRI JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF TECH OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – InterDigital at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.71M market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 956,847 shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 11,243 shares to 237,789 shares, valued at $71.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 108,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Erie Indty Co (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,300 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0.13% or 169,521 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 159,656 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 42 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 56,131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 18,897 shares. 44,633 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc. 18,700 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Captrust holds 0% or 500 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 34,374 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). 2,020 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 1.06M were reported by Fmr Lc.

Analysts await InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. IDCC’s profit will be $4.13M for 127.21 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by InterDigital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -244.44% EPS growth.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43M shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

