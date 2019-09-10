As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Value Rose, Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Has Decreased Position; Stonehill Capital Management Position in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Has Increased by $4.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 649,767 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 328,621 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 21,665 shares to 170,938 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.