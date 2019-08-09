As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $5.79 Million; First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped Its At&T (T) Stake by $333,591

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 336,085 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 12.72M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,144 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 57.14 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 31,222 shares. Ent Fin Service accumulated 68,986 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt holds 135,360 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% or 118,189 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 116,322 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 21,112 are owned by Everett Harris And Ca. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boltwood Capital has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 0.41% or 15,436 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtnrs reported 7.20M shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt has 6,081 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mirador LP reported 28,618 shares.

