As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Price Rose, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Position; Engaged Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Magellan Health (MGLN) as Share Price Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 705,847 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $69.14. About 72,578 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY Rev $7.5B-$7.8B; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 77,825 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 8,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 3,629 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.09% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 110,800 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 49,447 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 4,534 shares. 13D Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.94% or 150,000 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). United Kingdom-based Omni Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.48% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Assetmark accumulated 27 shares. Blackrock reported 3.51M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 325,661 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

