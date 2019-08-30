As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Market Value Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Cut Its Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $17.79 Million

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 206,824 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 176,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405.60M, up from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.93. About 3.91M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 29/03/2018 – BARRY SNYDER SUED JPMORGAN SECURITIES IN N.Y. THURSDAY; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing

More notable recent the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of The Rubicon Project Rocketed Higher Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rubicon Project’s (NYSE:RUBI) Share Price Gain Of 108% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Optimizerx Corp by 25,300 shares to 175,500 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 53,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 28,330 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $26.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,630 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.74M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 16.55 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.98% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Diversified Tru owns 40,923 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Community Bancorp Na owns 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,190 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Club Tru Na has 24,198 shares. Central Corp reported 230,000 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mairs has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halsey Ct has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prudential Plc invested in 2.16% or 6.23 million shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York invested 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 35,095 shares. Federated Pa reported 0.56% stake.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FreshBooks Announces Strategic Investment from JPMorgan Chase – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.