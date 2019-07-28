As Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Stock Rose, Holder Krensavage Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $2.93 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut by $442,458 Its Position

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 70,012 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International; 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 23/03/2018 – SEBI SAYS APPEAL RELATED TO RTI QUERY ON RIL VAGUE, NOT CLEAR; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ RTI Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTIX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 4,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,844 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, down from 81,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Jul 16, 2019 – NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term US Treasury – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTI Surgical (RTIX) Presents At JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RTI Surgical Buys Paradigm Spine, Adds Coflex to Portfolio – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical® Reaches 5000 Implant Milestone for Fortilink® Interbody Fusion Systems with TETRAfuse® 3D Technology – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Surgical® Launches Fortilink®-C IBF System, the First 3D Printed Polymer-based Interbody Device – Business Wire” with publication date: October 25, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). D E Shaw And Communication Inc owns 1.02M shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Millrace Asset Group Inc accumulated 360,307 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Hillman, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested 0.01% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Northern Tru holds 0% or 699,822 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 11,771 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ny owns 5.91 million shares. Eam Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 202,320 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc has 640 shares. Acadian Asset Limited reported 64,173 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 269,078 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Now That It’s Acquiring Allergan – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 0.54% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 47,628 shares. Yorktown Research Inc invested 0.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sumitomo Life Ins owns 48,614 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fulton State Bank Na holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 73,211 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 309,027 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com has 20,547 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tradition Management Lc holds 2.18% or 99,866 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 0.29% or 131,083 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp has 146,771 shares. Lvw Llc has 34,194 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legacy Private Co accumulated 0.49% or 51,459 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.