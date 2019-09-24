As Rpm (RPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Increased Holding; Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Holder Private Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $567,824

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 1,143 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211,000, down from 4,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.7. About 1.02M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Rpm Inc. (RPM) by 134% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 15,472 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, up from 6,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Rpm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 458,118 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Private Trust Co, which manages about $495.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U. S. Bancorp New (NYSE:USB) by 7,864 shares to 51,350 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 2,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclay 1 (SHY).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 45.02 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 6,920 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 127,412 shares. First Personal Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Seabridge Advisors Lc reported 1.45% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Company reported 430,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 17,009 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oarsman Capital has invested 0.74% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Allied Advisory Svcs has 5,491 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Llc has invested 0.32% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 4,480 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 1.22% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 207,282 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 163,257 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (Put) (IVV) by 316,110 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Building And C by 18,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,958 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).