As Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Starboard Value LP Decreased Its Position by $5.80 Million; Exelixis (EXEL) Position Maintained by Kepos Capital Lp

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 1.32M shares traded or 101.28% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 92.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 139,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The hedge fund held 290,792 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 150,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 7.43M shares traded or 191.93% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today; 09/04/2018 – EXELIXIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Exelixis, Cuts Cboe; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis Maintaining Guidance Total Costs and Operating Expenses for 2018 Will Be $430 M to $460 M; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:PSX) by 12,271 shares to 62,591 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Citizens Bancshares Inc/Nc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 9,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,028 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 39,237 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 11,530 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 822,020 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). U S Global Invsts has 22,312 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). 417,957 were accumulated by Penn Capital Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 12,481 shares. Ftb reported 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). 37,499 are held by Pnc Financial Group. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 264,701 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Co reported 20,986 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 0% or 2,831 shares. Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 76,200 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.06% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.74 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 8,295 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust Co holds 0.18% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 32,741 shares. 4,105 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Fiduciary Tru Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 5,951 shares. 88,677 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,250 shares. 4,941 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,924 are held by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Tiedemann accumulated 19,231 shares. 3,115 were accumulated by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Blair William & Il stated it has 26,422 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 279 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Northern has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).