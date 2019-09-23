As Rpm Intl (RPM) Stock Price Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Upped Holding by $1.29 Million; As New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Stock Value Declined, Muzinich & Company Lowered Position

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 21,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 372,536 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77M, up from 351,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.91. About 203,207 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM)

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 72,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 860,860 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03M, down from 933,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 195,598 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $30.63 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.90% EPS growth.

