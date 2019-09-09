As Rpm Intl (RPM) Shares Rose, Starboard Value LP Trimmed Holding by $5.80 Million; Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Decreased Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 40,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 40,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 80,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 5.75M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 482,361 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $786.45 million for 21.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 3,568 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 153,327 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.76% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 5,980 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Singapore-based State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.42% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Friess Associates Llc holds 355,732 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jones Companies Lllp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gam Ag accumulated 0.07% or 30,587 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 4.23 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Art Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 140,272 shares. Washington Tru Commerce invested 0.72% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Australia-based Amp Limited has invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr S&P 500 Revenue by 18,807 shares to 365,389 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Blair William & Co Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Coastline Trust Co reported 0.15% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Company invested in 9,000 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 89,385 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Incorporated accumulated 38,219 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 27,000 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 431,180 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0% or 1,902 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Westwood Group Inc Inc holds 225,008 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.71 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

