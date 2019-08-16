As Rpm Intl (RPM) Shares Rose, Hound Partners Has Lifted Its Holding; Horrell Capital Management Position in Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Has Cut by $750,000 as Valuation Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 9.70M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 10/04/2018 – Google in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REITERATES ALL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NOKIA-LEVEL GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires SpaceTime Insight to expand its IoT software portfolio and accelerate vertical application development; 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: Nokia, SKT Trial Public-Safety LTE Technology in 3 South Korean Cities; 12/04/2018 – Nokia and Telia conduct Industry 4.0 trial in Finland leveraging low-latency and high-bandwidth of 5G technology; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: At End of 1Q Had 55 Engagements in 17 Countries For 5G Design etc; 03/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 224,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.39M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.41. About 350,267 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $338.71M for 21.50 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 81,350 shares. Guardian Co reported 0% stake. Sigma Planning invested in 10,023 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 73 shares. Capital Mgmt Ny reported 1.32% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 34,399 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Limited Company has 0.06% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 17,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 1.30 million are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Principal Fincl Incorporated reported 1.35M shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 0.15% or 27,000 shares. Ipswich Invest Com Inc has invested 0.09% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Parametric Associate Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 262,415 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 15,803 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated invested in 2,200 shares or 0.03% of the stock.