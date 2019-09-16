As Rpm Intl (RPM) Shares Rose, Holder Naples Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Elk Creek Partners Maintains Stake in Stamps Com (STMP)

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 28,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 16,076 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $982,000, down from 44,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 541,418 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 32.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 42,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 175,580 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 132,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 416,340 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 11,901 shares to 43,221 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 177,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold STMP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 10.62% more from 14.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Legal And General Grp Public reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 93 shares. Raymond James & Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 20,686 shares. Corsair LP has 0.13% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Nine Masts Cap has invested 0.18% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Glenmede Communications Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 94 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 24,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The owns 10,438 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 583 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 8,818 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 26,433 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 1,729 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,851 shares. 550,369 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59 million and $411.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 5,344 shares to 35,309 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Preferred Apartment Communitie (NYSE:APTS) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,625 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 338,431 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Waddell And Reed has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oakbrook Investments Lc invested in 14,850 shares. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% or 256,236 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 6,730 shares. Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 900,322 were accumulated by Starboard Value Lp. Gradient Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 11,005 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 53,336 shares. Cincinnati Insur stated it has 1.03 million shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3.12 million shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 4,529 shares stake. First Republic Inv Management Inc stated it has 639,969 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 19.05 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.