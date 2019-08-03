As Rpm Intl (RPM) Share Price Rose, Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.80 Million; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rdl Financial Has Boosted Its Holding

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 470,999 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company's stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.67. About 397,008 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $425,256 activity. KLAUDER PAUL bought $154,909 worth of stock or 3,110 shares.

SEI Investments Announces Additional Share Repurchase Plan – December 12, 2018. Aperture Investors, LLC Selects SEI's Series Trust as Turnkey Operating Platform for Its New World Opportunities Fund – June 12, 2019. SEI Investments Co (SEIC) CEO Alfred West on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – January 30, 2019. SEI Funds Receive Global Recognition in 2017 – April 11, 2017. SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Costs Decline – July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 11,800 shares. 4,295 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 450 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Hahn Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 445,429 shares. Bokf Na invested in 24,513 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 188,182 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Incorporated holds 614,751 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 11,397 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Amalgamated Bancorp owns 31,186 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd holds 17,943 shares. Advisors Asset has 5,392 shares. City invested in 0% or 164 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.