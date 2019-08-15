As Rpm Intl (RPM) Market Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Stake by $2.93 Million; Homrich & Berg Stake In Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Was Has Raised

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 135.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 17,346 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 3.14 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 504.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 48,093 shares as the company's stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 57,628 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 9,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 692,386 shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 4,685 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Tru Company, a California-based fund reported 150 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 360,839 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 59,473 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The owns 214,607 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fmr Limited stated it has 560,731 shares. 57,910 are owned by Sterling Cap Llc. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.34% or 11,216 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Llc has 0.05% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 81,350 shares. Hound Lc owns 3.45 million shares. Cincinnati reported 1.93% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 1,902 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 668,780 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 19,314 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,424 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bright Rock Ltd Llc owns 71,500 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,779 shares. Westpac accumulated 165,790 shares. At Savings Bank owns 0.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,086 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Company accumulated 86,827 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 32,165 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 942,674 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 1.15M shares. Welch invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.2% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Florida-based Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.57% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New England Rech & Management Inc accumulated 9,188 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Scotia owns 83,934 shares.