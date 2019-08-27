As Rpm Intl (RPM) Market Valuation Rose, Starboard Value LP Has Trimmed Position; Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake Has Lifted by Highland Capital Management Lp

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 29,067 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 299,880 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 219,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 280,337 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.41 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Gp Limited has 0.21% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Deprince Race And Zollo has invested 0.51% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dearborn Partners Limited Company reported 104,563 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Chilton Communications Lc has 0.11% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 3.45 million are owned by Hound Ptnrs Limited Liability Co. M&T Bancshares Corp has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 29,300 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.04% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 29,915 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 12.08 million are held by Blackrock Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 182,993 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 4,892 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs owns 4,802 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 200 shares.

