As Rpm Intl (RPM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Position; Norinchukin Bank The Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Raised by $549,062

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 70.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 9,779 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $598,000, down from 32,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.47. About 74,524 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 2.30 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "8 Precious Metals Stocks to Mine For – Investorplace.com" on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance" published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Newmont's Red Lake mine 'for sale' – Seeking Alpha" on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: "Newmont Goldcorp's Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network" published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com's news article titled: "Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com" with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $6.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,692 shares to 16,483 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 9,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,457 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 5,258 shares to 89,561 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).