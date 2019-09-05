As Rpm Intl (RPM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased Its Position; Parsley Energy (PE) Stake Maintained by Sankaty Advisors Llc

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 19,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.08M, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 232,015 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 2.43 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.02 million shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 1.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 523,477 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 981,488 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 134,393 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 51,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 1.75 million shares. Trexquant Invest Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 56,897 shares. Chase Counsel Corp holds 0.31% or 30,850 shares. Shine Advisory Serv Inc holds 0% or 246 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,857 shares. 92,440 were reported by Pinnacle Associates Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa), New York-based fund reported 16,934 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 39,200 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Corecommodity Ltd has 0.6% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,693 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Llc owns 0.32% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 9,000 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Ma has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Gradient Llc reported 0% stake. Webster State Bank N A has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Opus Capital Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,319 shares. Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.09% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 47,058 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 0.09% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Commonwealth Corp Pa owns 0.13% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3,515 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 5,425 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 34,399 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn reported 1.29M shares stake. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs accumulated 38,219 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6,558 shares to 174,410 shares, valued at $41.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,608 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

