As Rpm Intl (RPM) Market Valuation Rose, Naples Global Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Stake Maintained by Broadwood Capital Inc

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $27.47. About 31,252 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 28,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 16,076 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $982,000, down from 44,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 16,361 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59 million and $411.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,417 shares to 139,161 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 4,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,572 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).