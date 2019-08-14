As Rpm Intl (RPM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Starboard Value LP Trimmed Its Position by $5.80 Million; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $3.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 845,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 2.15 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’; 20/04/2018 – John Flannery should be recognized for turning around GE, says @JimCramer; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 23/05/2018 – GE Sinks Most Since 2009 as CEO Can’t Ease Power, Dividend Fears; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Making Significant Progress on $20B Dispositions Planned for 2018, 2019; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.06M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 6,099 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares to 41,042 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 925,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56.84M are held by Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv accumulated 8,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 61,928 shares. 97,412 are owned by Argyle Mngmt Inc. Trian Fund Mngmt LP owns 70.87M shares for 7.58% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Concorde Asset Limited Liability holds 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 15,491 shares. 104,004 are held by Whitebox Limited. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 727,014 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Inc owns 37,284 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,090 shares. Asset Management Advisors Ltd Co reported 278,042 shares. Bailard holds 103,537 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.51% or 49,060 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Utd Fire Group Inc has invested 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Perkins Coie Tru invested in 1,600 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 6,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 38,288 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) has 10,924 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 8,250 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3,504 shares. Saturna Corp owns 0.34% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 203,286 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.03% stake. Cambridge Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Macnealy Hoover Investment Management owns 4,025 shares. Lpl Limited accumulated 43,287 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 374 shares.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01M for 18.51 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.