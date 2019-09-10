As Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Stock Value Rose, Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased Its Holding by $984,260; Voya Financial (VOYA) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 18,278 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.84. About 511,609 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.25% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa owns 439,138 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 68,809 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.97% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 800 are held by Lenox Wealth. Synovus Finance Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt reported 4,025 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 115,969 shares. Citigroup reported 21,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Schwartz Investment Counsel has 1.44% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 464,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Northern Trust invested in 0.02% or 1.06 million shares. Pnc Ser Gp accumulated 142,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Management Inc reported 7,837 shares stake.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,316 shares to 66,380 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.51 million for 9.44 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.